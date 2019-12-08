Politics Armed forces of Vietnamese, Cambodian localities step up ties The Military Command of Vietnam’s Central Highlands province of Dak Nong and the military sub-region of Cambodia’s Mondulkiri province held talks on December 6 to review their cooperation in 2019 and put forth joint activities in the time ahead.

Politics Vietnam – Laos conference to share experiences in ethnic work A Vietnam – Lao conference was held in the central province of Nghe An on December 7 to seeks ways to continue nurturing the bilateral relations and friendship and to share experiences in the ethnic work between the two countries.

Politics HCM City ready to host Vietnam-China diplomatic ties anniversary Ho Chi Minh City is ready to host activities marking the 70th anniversary of the establishment of the Vietnam – China diplomatic relations, thus making practical contributions to the development of the bilateral ties, a leading official of the city said on December 6.

Politics Vietnam share experience in building peacekeeping partnerships Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese Permanent Mission to the UN shared Vietnam’s experience in promoting collaboration with partners to support the deployment of level-2 field hospitals in South Sudan at a discussion on enhancing the efficiency of UN peacekeeping in New York on December 6.