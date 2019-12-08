Vietnam, Tanzania aim to forge cooperation across spheres
Pham Minh Chinh, Politburo member, Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and head of the CPV Central Committee’s Organisation Commission, has suggested orientations and measures to promote traditional solidarity between the CPV and the Revolutionary Party of Tanzania (CCM) as well as between the two countries.
Pham Minh Chinh (right), Politburo member, Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and head of the CPV Central Committee’s Organisation Commission, shakes hands with Speaker of the National Assembly Job Ndugai. (Photo: VNA)
Pretoria (VNA) – Pham Minh Chinh, Politburo member, Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and head of the CPV Central Committee’s Organisation Commission, has suggested orientations and measures to promote traditional solidarity between the CPV and the Revolutionary Party of Tanzania (CCM) as well as between the two countries.
The Vietnamese official made the suggestions during his meetings with Tanzanian leaders as part of his working visit to the African nation from December 3-7.
He met with CCM Vice Chairman and Vice President of Tanzania Ali Mohamed Shein and Speaker of the National Assembly Job Ndugai, and held talks with CCM Secretary General Bashiru Ally Kakurwa
Chinh also had working sessions with Politburo member and head of the CCM’s Ideology and Publicity Secretary Humphrey Polepole, and Minister of Industry and Trade Innocent Bashungwa.
At these meetings, the official proposed enhancing measures to consolidate the legal framework for the bilateral ties, and pushing ahead with the signing of an agreement on double taxation avoidance, one on trade encouragement and protection and a consular agreement, thus creating a firm foundation for cooperation in diplomacy, economy, trade, culture and tourism.
He called on Tanzania to facilitate the operation of Halotel joint venture of Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group (Viettel).
Chinh suggested the two countries continue their close and effective coordination to support each other at regional and international multi-lateral forums. He asked Tanzania to support Vietnam’s viewpoint and stance on the East Sea issue, stressing the settlement of disputes by peaceful measures in line with international law, the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and the UN Charter, ensuring security and safety of aviation and navigation in the region.
Tanzania hosts praised the CPV’s role in the past struggle for national independence and reunification as well as the present cause of national construction and development.
They said they want to come to Vietnam to learn from the country’s experience in Party building and rectification, improving the Party’s leadership and combat capacity, personnel training and anti-corruption.
They also suggested stronger partnerships in diplomacy, economy, trade, investment, telecommunications, agriculture, fishery and tourism.
The leaders applauded contributions of Halotel to telecom development in Tanzania, and its support to locals.
On this occasion, Chinh and his entourage visited the staff of the Vietnamese Embassy in Tanzania and Halotel, which was urged to become one of the leading telecom firms in the African country and a spotlight in the Vietnam-Tanzania traditional friendship and cooperation./.