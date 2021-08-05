Politics ASEAN, partners appreciate Vietnam’s ideas, proposals: Spokeswoman Vietnam’s ideas and proposals at the 54th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and Related Meetings have been supported by ASEAN member states and partners thanks to their appropriateness, activeness and practicality, Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang told the ministry’s online press briefing on August 5.

Politics Swiss Vice President pays official visit to Vietnam Switzerland’s vice President and Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis is paying an official visit to Vietnam from August 4 - 6.

Politics Preparation underway for US Vice President’s visit to Vietnam: spokesperson Vietnamese and US competent agencies are coordinating to prepare for the visit of US Vice President Kamala Harris to Vietnam, which is scheduled for August, said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang at the ministry’ virtual press conference held on August 5.

Politics Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan hosts reception for Swiss counterpart Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan hosted a reception on August 5 for Vice President and Foreign Minister of Switzerland Ignazio Cassis, who is on an official visit to Vietnam on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Switzerland diplomatic ties.