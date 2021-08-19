Business US - largest buyer of Vietnam’s plastic products in H1 Japan’s chemical giant Toray Industries Inc. announced on August 18 that it has improved its manufacturing capacity for a material known as ABS resin as a new plant of its Malaysian unit begins full production.

Business HDBank wins twin international banking awards The Ho Chi Minh City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank (HDBank) has received two awards at the Global Brand Award by Global Brands Magazine of the UK, affirming its position as a leading firm in business operations and digital transformation.

Business MoIT recognises 315 firms as prestigious exporters As many as 315 companies has won the “Prestigious Export Business” title for 2020, according to the list unveiled by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) on August 18.