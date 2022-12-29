Vietnam targets 8 million foreign visitors in 2023.(Photo: VNA)

– Vietnam’s tourism sector targets to serve about 8 million foreign visitors from the total of 110 million next year, according to the General Administration of Vietnam Tourism.

The country expects to earn about 650 trillion VND (USD27.5 billion) from tourism.

Also next year, Vietnam will launch its tourism network planning from 2021 to 2030 with a vision to 2045.

The sector will implement the Vietnam Tourism Marketing Strategy to 2030, the project "Application of Industry 4.0 technology to develop smart tourism, turn tourism a a spearhead economic sector", and the project on developing Vietnam's community-based tourism.

The administration is planning to organise the National Conference on Tourism in the first quarter of 2023, a conference to review the 5-year implementation of the Politburo's Resolution No. 08-NQ/TW on developing tourism into a spearhead economic sector, and a conference on training human resources for tourism.

Tourism authorities will participate in international events such as the ASEAN Tourism Forum ATF 2023 in Indonesia, the ITB travel fair in Germany’s Berlin, and the World Travel Market in London. They will also launch communication campaigns on CNN and some major international media channels.

Foreign travellers visit downtown area in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)

The General Statistics Office (GSO) on December 29 reported that 707,000 foreign visitors arrived in Vietnam in December 2022, an increase of 18.5% compared to that of last month.

So far this year, Vietnam has welcomed more than 3.36 million foreign visitors, 23.3 times higher than that last year.

The number of foreign tourists to Vietnam by air accounts for 89.5% while 10.4% came by road, and 0.1% by sea.

In 2022, Vietnam’s tourism gradually recovered, especially inside the country. The number of domestic tourists is estimated at over 101 million. Total revenue from tourism is estimated at 495 trillion VND, 23% higher than planned and 66% higher than that of 2019.

Some localities have high tourism revenue in 2022 compared to the previous year, including Can Tho (10.3 times higher), Binh Dinh (9.3), Khanh Hoa (8.2), Thua Thien – Hue (8), Da Nang (6.7), Hanoi (4.1), Hai Phong (3.8), and Ho Chi Minh City (1.9)./.