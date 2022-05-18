Vietnam targets sustainable urban development
The implementation of the Politburo’s resolution on planning, building, managing and developing Vietnamese urban areas sustainably by 2030 with a vision towards 2045 was tabled for discussion at a conference in Hanoi on May 18.
Speaking at the event, held by the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat, Tran Tuan Anh, Chairman of the Committee's Economic Commission, described the document, dated January 24, 2022, as an important political foundation for the formation of mechanisms and policies on urban development, thus significantly contributing to spurring socio-economic development in a rapid and sustainable fashion.
The resolution looks into the situation and reasons behind the existing problems; guidelines, targets and visions; major tasks and solutions; and the implementation work, according to the official.
It reveals that as of late 2020, Vietnam counted 862 urban areas of all types across the country, and its urbanisation rate expanded from 30.5 percent in 2010 to nearly 40 percent in 2020.
The document also points out limitations relating to urbanisation, and urban planning, building, management and development, with the rate of urbanisation a far cry from the target set in the 2011-2022 socio-economic development strategy, and the regional and the global average.
The number is expected to reach at least 45 percent by 2025 and over 50 percent in 2030, and to stay high as compared with the average in Asia and Southeast Asia by 2045.
The Politburo aims to perfect institutions and policies to facilitate urbanisation, and urban planning, building, management and development, improve the quality of urban planning, and build a sustainable, harmonious urban network.
It asked provincial and municipal Party Committees and organisations to outline action programmes and plans with specific roadmaps and tasks./.