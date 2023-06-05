Culture - Sports Infographic Vietnamese Phở among world’s 100 most popular dishes: TasteAtlas Phở, a Vietnamese noodle soup sold on almost all street corners in Vietnam, has found itself in 34th place on a list of the 100 most popular dishes in the world compiled by international food magazine TasteAtlas.

Culture - Sports Infographic Vietnam tops SEA Games 32 medal tally Vietnam won 136 gold medals to secure the top spot in the medal tally as SEA Games 32 in Cambodia came to the final official day of competition on May 16. This is the first time Vietnam has finished first at a SEA Games edition not held on its home ground in the event’s 64-year history.