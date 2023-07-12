At the working session (Photo: baoquocte.vn)

Bangkok (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Phan Chi Thanh held a working session with Thai Minister of Social Development and Human Security Chuti Krairiksh in Bangkok on July 12 to promote bilateral cooperation in combating human trafficking and share experience in social welfare development.



Hailing Vietnam as one of the important member states that has made active contributions to cooperation mechanisms at ASEAN, Chuti wished that Vietnam and Thailand would enhance bilateral coordination as well as at other multilateral mechanisms.



He proposed that the Vietnamese Embassy work closely with the Thai Ministry of Social Development and Human Security to launch certain activities of the "Ambassador of Goodwill" project regarding social issues.



The minister suggested the establishment of a support group involving relevant units from the Thai Ministry of Social Development and Human Security and the Vietnamese Embassy to address fraud, human trafficking, and illegal immigration issues in preparation for the forthcoming deputy ministerial-level meeting on cooperation in combating human trafficking scheduled to take place in Vietnam in this September.



Ambassador Thanh, for his part, thanked the Government, ministries and police of Thailand for their assistance to Vietnamese victims who were deceived into working at online scam centres in Thailand with the intention of being transported to a third country.



He also agreed with Chuti’s proposal regarding the "Ambassador of Goodwill" project to foster exchanges between young generations of both countries.



The Vietnamese Embassy is ready to work with the Thai ministry’s departments and agencies to address cases of fraud and human trafficking to Thailand, he said./.