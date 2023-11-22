The VJA delegation meets with the delegation of the Thailand Journalists Association. (Photo: VNA)

Bangkok (VNA) – A delegation of the Vietnam Journalists' Association (VJA), led by its Standing Vice Chairman Nguyen Duc Loi, have been paying a working visit to Thailand from November 21-25 to strengthen cooperation with the Thai counterpart organisation.

On November 21, the VJA delegation met with a delegation of the Thailand Journalists Association led by its president Mongkol Bangprapa. During the meeting, the two sides reviewed their cooperation activities in the past time and proposed a number of activities to strengthen their cooperation in the coming time.

The two sides agreed to increase the exchange of information about the situation of the two countries in the fields of politics, economy, culture and society.



The two associations will encourage their member agencies to strengthen cooperation and mutual support, contributing to enhancing mutual understanding between the two nations' people.

Also at the meeting, the two sides discussed adjustments to their Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in 2016 to make it better match the current situation. They planned to sign the revised MoU in 2024 on the occasion of a planned visit to Vietnam by a delegation from the Thai Journalists Association and the National Press Council of Thailand.

The VJA vice chairman invited the Thai association to share experiences on digital transformation in press agencies at the ASEAN International Press Conference that the VJA will host in Hanoi from December 6-9.

Within the framework of their visit to Thailand, the VJA delegation also visited the Thai multimedia group ThaiPBS and some vocational training establishments in the country./.