Culture - Sports

Vietnam through lens of female photographers

The beauty of Vietnamese land and people are vividly reflected through the lens of female photographers in Ho Chi Minh City during their trips across the country.
VNA

  • 'Spring sunshine' by a female photographer in Ho Chi Minh City during her trip across the country. (Photo: VNA)

  • 'An afternoon' by a female photographer in Ho Chi Minh City during her trip across the country. (Photo: VNA)

  • 'Sunny afternoon' by a female photographer in Ho Chi Minh City during her trip across the country. (Photo: VNA)

  • 'Dawn on the sea' by a female photographer in Ho Chi Minh City during her trip across the country. (Photo: VNA)

  • 'Morning coffee' by a female photographer in Ho Chi Minh City during her trip across the country. (Photo: VNA)

  • 'Flying' by a female photographer in Ho Chi Minh City during her trip across the country. (Photo: VNA)

  • 'Chilling with Trinh’s music' by a female photographer in Ho Chi Minh City during her trip across the country. (Photo: VNA)

  • 'Hot air balloon festival' by a female photographer in Ho Chi Minh City during her trip across the country. (Photo: VNA)

  • 'Checking fish nets' by a female photographer in Ho Chi Minh City during her trip across the country. (Photo: VNA)

  • 'Behind the scene of a water puppet show' by a female photographer in Ho Chi Minh City during her trip across the country. (Photo: VNA)

  • 'Floating market' by a female photographer in Ho Chi Minh City during her trip across the country. (Photo: VNA)

