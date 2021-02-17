Vietnam through lens of female photographers
-
'Spring sunshine' by a female photographer in Ho Chi Minh City during her trip across the country. (Photo: VNA)
-
'An afternoon' by a female photographer in Ho Chi Minh City during her trip across the country. (Photo: VNA)
-
'Sunny afternoon' by a female photographer in Ho Chi Minh City during her trip across the country. (Photo: VNA)
-
'Dawn on the sea' by a female photographer in Ho Chi Minh City during her trip across the country. (Photo: VNA)
-
'Morning coffee' by a female photographer in Ho Chi Minh City during her trip across the country. (Photo: VNA)
-
'Flying' by a female photographer in Ho Chi Minh City during her trip across the country. (Photo: VNA)
-
'Chilling with Trinh’s music' by a female photographer in Ho Chi Minh City during her trip across the country. (Photo: VNA)
-
'Hot air balloon festival' by a female photographer in Ho Chi Minh City during her trip across the country. (Photo: VNA)
-
'Checking fish nets' by a female photographer in Ho Chi Minh City during her trip across the country. (Photo: VNA)
-
'Behind the scene of a water puppet show' by a female photographer in Ho Chi Minh City during her trip across the country. (Photo: VNA)
-
'Floating market' by a female photographer in Ho Chi Minh City during her trip across the country. (Photo: VNA)