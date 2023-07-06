Business State budget revenue from import-export down over 19% in H1 The State budget's revenues from export-import activities totaled 183.74 trillion VND (over 7.74 billion USD) in the first six months of this year, making up 43.23% of the estimate, down 19.19% year-on-year, the General Department of Vietnam Customs (GDVC) reported on July 5.

Business EU considered potential destination for Vietnamese rice The EU - Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) has opened up unprecedentedly big opportunities for Vietnamese rice export. Thanks to preferential tariffs, the shipments of fragrant and high-quality rice to the EU have reaped encouraging results.

Business Dating app swindlers break wallets, hearts Dating app Tinder is tremendously popular in Vietnam, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic. Although Tinder has been the catalyst for many love stories, some are using the app for reasons outside of finding the one.