Vietnam to compete in 20th ASEAN University Games
Vietnam will send 53 athletes to compete at the 20th ASEAN University Games (AUG), which will be held in Ubon Ratchathani, Thailand, from July 26 to August 6.
SEA Games champion Pham Thi Hong Le will compete in the 20th ASEAN University Games next week in Thailand. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNS/VNA) – Vietnam will send 53 athletes to compete at the 20th ASEAN University Games (AUG), which will be held in Ubon Ratchathani, Thailand, from July 26 to August 6.
Among them are nine track-and-field athletes; eight taekwondo martial artists, nine pencak silat fighters, three muay thai participants, and two teams in e-sports and futsal.
Some of the Vietnamese students are national team members, such as SEA Games champions Lo Thi Hang (women's javelin), Pham Thi Hong Le (women's 10,000m) and Vu Thi Ngoc Ha (women's long jump).
The Ubon Ratchathani tournament will receive more than 2 000 athletes, officials, technical officials, workers and volunteers.
They will compete in 230 events in 23 sports. The Games was postponed two times because of COVID-19.
At the previous AUG in Naypyidaw, Myanmar in 2018, Vietnamese students won 16 golds, nine silvers and six bronzes to place fifth.
Thailand came first with 62 golds, followed by Indonesia with 44 and Malaysia with 37.
The AUG is a biennial sports event that involves athletes from the universities of the ASEAN member countries. It is regulated by the ASEAN University Sports Council (AUSC), established in 1980.
Since its inception in 1981, the ASEAN University Games has grown in strength, numbers and quality. The inaugural setting up of the permanent AUSC Secretariat in Malaysia further helped realise the objectives of AUSC.
The AUSC has worked hard to promote solidarity and contributed to the ongoing goodwill, understanding and comradeship of nations in true ASEAN spirit.
The spirit of regional cooperation and solidarity upheld by ASEAN over the years has remained steadfast until today./.