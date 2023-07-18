Cruises in Ha Long Bay at night (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has launched a project to promote the advantages of night services to diversify Vietnam’s tourism products, making them typical, sustainable, high-quality and higher value-added.

The products are expected to help affirm the brand name and improving the competitiveness of Vietnam’s tourism, further attract visitors to the country, increase their spending and expanding their stay in the country. Moreover, night tourism is expected become a key product to develop the night economy in Vietnam.



Under the project, areas namely Hanoi, Quang Ninh, Hai Phong, Thua Thien Hue, Da Nang, Khanh Hoa, Hoi An (Quang Nam province), Da Lat (Lam Dong province), Can Tho , Phu Quoc (Kien Giang province), Ho Chi Minh City, and Ba Ria – Vung Tau each will have at least one model for developing night tourism products by 2025.

Separate night entertainment complex is expected to be formed in Hanoi, Da Nang and Ho Chi Minh City.

Tourists are expected to spend at least one night in the localities where the project is implemented.





Ta Hien street in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

By 2030, separate night entertainment complexes will be developed in other major tourist centres including Quang Ninh, Hai Phong, Thua Thien Hue, Hoi An, Nha Trang (Khanh Hoa province), Da Lat, Can Tho, Phu Quoc, and Ba Ria – Vung Tau.



Vietnam’s tourism industry will harmoniously develop night tourism products in tourist centres across the country to step-by-step build the branding of Vietnam’s night tourism products.

The project points out five models of night tourism product development including cultural artistic performance; sports activities, health care, beauty; shopping, night entertainment; night tour model; and culinary culture and night food service.

The project sets out solutions for urban planning and management, mechanisms and policies, organisation and management of services, human resources, investment, market orientation, promotion and application of information and technology. Notably, a database will be built to support the concerted and efficient management of night tourism activities. Vietnam also plans to take applications and utilities to support tourists with priorities given to developing Vietnam tourism application and smart travel cards./.