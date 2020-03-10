Business Businesses refrain from issuing bonds due to COVID-19 epidemic The volume of corporate bonds issued during February has reduced remarkably compared to the previous month due to the negative impacts of the COVID-19 epidemic on the stock market.

Business Tourism Advisory Board proposes halving tax for travel companies Vietnam's Tourism Advisory Board (TAB) has proposed to half value added tax (VAT) for the tourism sector from 10 percent to 5 percent to help businesses deal with the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) outbreak.