Health About 6 million patients living with rare diseases in Vietnam Health records revealed that Vietnam is home to about 100 rare diseases and around 6 million patients, heard a symposium held by the Vietnam Medical Association in Hanoi on February 29.

Health Vietnamese Doctor's Day observed in Moscow The Vietnam Pharmaceutical and Medical Association (VPMA) in Russia held a ceremony in Moscow on the evening of February 27 to mark the 69th anniversary of Vietnamese Doctors’ Day.

Health Master plan on healthcare network by 2050 approved The Prime Minister on February 27 issued a Decision approving the Master Plan on the healthcare network for the 2021-2030 period, with a vision to 2050.

Society Blood donation festival collects nearly 9,000 units nationwide Nearly 9,000 units of blood were collected nationwide during the Xuan Hong (Red Spring) festival from February 18-25, the biggest annual blood donation campaign, reported the National Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion (NIHBT).