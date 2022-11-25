Poster of the event (Source: the organising board)

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam will face major development challenges in the coming decades, Jonathan Pincus, a senior economist at the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), said at an international conference in Hanoi on November 25.



Pointing out a series of economic and climate change challenges, the expert forecast that in the coming years, the country will see many institutional reforms when its localities, regions, and sectors have to face profound changes.



Pincus is one of the four keynote speakers of the two-day "International Conference on Contemporary Issues in Economics, Management and Business" organised by the National Economics University (NEU). The annual event aimed to create a forum for domestic and foreign scholars to present their research works and exchange knowledge in the fields.



Its fifth editions this year features 17 panel discussions, which revolve around many topics, including finance and accounting, business administration, economic development, macroeconomics, marketing, science and technology, microeconomics, education, and human resource management. The sessions are set to be chaired by NEU experts and their peers from the UK, Australia, Belgium, Poland, Thailand and Pakistan, among others.



The organiser received more than 130 research papers, of which about 80 are selected for the conference summery record.



In his opening speech, NEU President Pham Hong Chuong said post-COVID-19 issues are the main theme of the conference, attracting great attention from scholars in Vietnam and abroad./.