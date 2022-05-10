Vietnam to face Laos in League of Legends: Wild Rift-Mobile at SEA Games 31
Vietnam will face Laos in the first match of League of Legends: Wild Rift-Mobile at the 31st Southeast Asian Games, according to the SEA Games 31 Organising Committee.
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam will face Laos in the first match of League of Legends: Wild Rift-Mobile at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31), according to the Organising Committee.
Five countries, namely the host Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines and Laos, will compete in the event, which will take place from May 20 to 22.
Saigon Phantom will represent Vietnam at the event. It is to face teams of the Philippines and Thailand in its second and third matches of the group stage.
All 10 matches of the group stage will be held on May 20 in the round-robin format, with the squads playing in the Best of 2 (BO2) match type.
Three top squads will qualify for the play-offs, in which they will play in the BO5. Teams are to play in the BO7 in the final.
At SEA Games 31, e-sports consists of eight games and 10 events, including League of Legends: Wild Rift-Mobile, PUBG Mobile, and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang.
The event, themed “For a Stronger South East Asia”, is being held in the capital and 11 neighbouring provinces and cities until May 23.
Featuring 40 sports with 523 events, it is expected to attract around 10,000 participants. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic./.