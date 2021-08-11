Vietnam to face only two rivals in AFC U23 Asian Cup 2022 qualifiers
Vietnam will have to compete against only Myanmar and Chinese Taipei in Group I of the AFC U23 Asian Cup 2022 qualifiers following a redraw at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on August 11.
The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said Hong Kong, which was initially placed in Group I during the draw on July 9, will join Japan and Cambodia in Group K.
Group I now comprises Vietnam, Myanmar and Chinese Taipei.
The redraw was conducted to maintain the balance of the number of teams across all groups in the East Zone following the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK)’s withdrawal from the qualifying round.
The redraw consisted of one pot comprising all teams from Groups G to J, except the teams in position 1 of their respective Groups and the Host Teams in order not to affect the group balance and hosting arrangements already in place following the July 9 draw.
Eight teams were involved in the draw - Group G: China and Brunei; Group H: Timor-Leste and Philippines; Group I: Myanmar and Hong Kong; and Group J: Malaysia and Laos with the first team drawn moved to position 1 in Group K to replace the DPRK.
Vietnam are scheduled to meet Chinese Taipei on October 27 and Myanmar on October 30./.