Health COVID-19: Additional 48 cases detected on May 18 afternoon An additional 48 cases of COVID-19 were detected during six hours to 6pm May 18, all in locked-down areas or concentrated quarantine facilities, according to the Health Ministry.

Health Vietnam detects 86 new COVID-19 cases in six hours Eighty-six new cases of COVID-19, including one imported and 85 domestic infections, were documented over the last six hours to 12:00pm on May 18, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Localities authorised to decide on social distancing: Minister Localities are authorised to decide on social distancing in accordance with the Prime Minister’s directions and their real situations, ensuring pandemic prevention and control and socio-economic development, Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long has said.

Health COVID-19 vaccine procurement an urgent task: PM Buying COVID-19 vaccines is a necessary and urgent task that must be carried out immediately, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh told permanent Government members who met on May 17 to discuss the purchase of Pfizer vaccine.