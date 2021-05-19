Vietnam to get 31 million Pfizer vaccine doses in Q3, Q4
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam is expected to get 31 million COVID-19 vaccine doses developed by US-based firm Pfizer in the third and fourth quarters of 2021, said the Ministry of Health (MoH).
The MoH and relevant agencies have taken measures to accelerating negotiations towards signing an agreement on the purchase of Pfizer vaccine in line with the vaccine supply roadmap discussed and agreed by the two sides.
According to Heath Minister Nguyen Thanh Long, the ministry has coordinated with the Government Office, the Ministry of Planning and Investment, and the Ministry of Justice, to consult Cabinet members on the purchase of Pfizer vaccine, and prepare for the signing of an agreement with Pfizer to buy 31 million doses as soon as possible.
The negotiation process for this agreement has been continuously promoted by the MoH during the past time, focusing on terms related to liability, payment, reimbursement and risks when implementing the agreement on the principle of ensuring compliance with the law of Vietnam and international law.
In recent times, the MoH has also continuously negotiated with many COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers such as Astra Zeneca, Moderna, Gamelaya with the goal of having enough COVID-19 vaccines to serve the locals.
It is also working with foreign partners on transfer of vaccine production technologies to Vietnam.
Vietnam began its COVID-19 inoculation drive on March 8, using the AstraZeneca vaccine of the UK. More than one million COVID-19 vaccine shots were given to frontline medical workers and members of community-based anti-COVID-19 groups in the country as of 4pm on May 18.
Currently, four Vietnamese vaccines are under development, produced by Nagogen Pharmaceutical Biotechnology JSC, the Institute of Vaccines and Medical Biologicals (IVAC), Vaccine and Biological Production Company No. 1 (Vabiotech) and the Center for Research and Production of Vaccines and Biologicals (Polyvac)./.