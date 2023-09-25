Vietnam to host EC inspection team for anti-IUU fishing in October
The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) recently approved a master plan for the upcoming fourth working session, scheduled for October 10 - 18, with the European Commission (EC) inspection team over the country’s efforts to combat illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing.
The team will consist of representatives of the EC’s Directorate-General for Maritime Affairs and Fisheries (DG MARE) and Delegation in Vietnam.
The inspection targets the implementation of the EC recommendations on IUU fishing, with a specific emphasis on the monitoring of fishing vessel activities in Vietnamese waters, vessel arrivals and departures at ports and their activities at sea, imported raw materials, and origin tracing of seafood from fishing.
It is anticipated that the team will conduct on-site examinations and technical work from October 10 to October 15. Accordingly, they will work with the Department of Animal Health, the Department of Quality, Processing and Market Development, and some export enterprises. They will run on-site inspections at designated fishing ports in accordance with the Agreement on Port State Measures (PSMA) and in local areas.
On October 16 and 17, the team will engage in technical discussions with the two aforementioned departments, the Directorate of Fisheries, the directorate’s fisheries surveillance unit, and other relevant units.
On October 18, EC representatives will hold a high-level dialogue with MARD leaders, and they are scheduled to meet with leaders of the Government and the National Steering Committee for IUU Fishing Prevention on the same day's afternoon.
According to the MARD, the Vietnamese side continues reaffirming the country's strong commitment to combating IUU fishing, aligning with international regulations and fostering the sustainable development of the local seafood industry, and building trust and mutual understanding regarding Vietnam's current situation, efforts, and determination in combating IUU fishing and transitioning from small-scale to responsible fishing practices through the enforcement of the 2017 fisheries law./.