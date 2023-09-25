Society Vietnamese, Cambodian border guards forces coordinate in border management The Border Guard Command of the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai and representatives from the three border protection forces of Cambodia's Ratanakiri province discussed measures to ensure security, protect and manage border areas and combat cross-border crimes during their talks on September 25.

Society Vietnam, Cuba news agencies forge cooperation General Director of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) Vu Viet Trang held talks with President of Cuban news agency Prensa Latina (PL) Luis Enrique Gonzalez Acosta in Hanoi on September 25.

Society Two million helmets to be presented to first graders in this school year As many as 2 million helmets will be presented to first graders nationwide in the 2023 - 2024 academic year under a programme launched by the National Traffic Safety Committee, the Ministry of Education and Training, and Honda Vietnam on September 25.

Society Hiking event in France raises funds for disadvantaged Vietnamese children A hiking event was recently held in the French city of Domats, with nearly 30 local residents taking part, in response to the “Children’s Walk For Hope 2023" campaign initiated by the Christina Noble Children's Foundation (CNCF).