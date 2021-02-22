Vietnam to import first batch of Covid-19 vaccine
The Drug Administration of Vietnam has approved the import of the first 204,000 doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use.
VNA
VNA
