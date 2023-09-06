Videos PMI back above 50 mark for first time in six months ​ Vietnam's manufacturing sector returned to growth in August as some signs of recovery in demand supported renewed increases in both new orders and production, according to the S&P Global Vietnam Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index™ (PMI).

Business Fibre enterprises enjoy improved earning results The earnings results of enterprises in the fibre industry have shown signs of significant improvement in the first half of this year and are expected to grow more positively in the coming months as demand recovers.

Business Hanoi biggest promotional event to open next month “Hanoi Promotion Month 2023', the largest promotion event of Hanoi, will begin on October 27, offering an entire month of big discounts, some even reaching 100%.