Society Stronger cooperation with Cambridge University sought in green growth, science, technology Vietnamese Ambassador to the UK Nguyen Hoang Long made a working visit to the University of Cambridge on February 13 aiming to promote Vietnam's cooperation with the world’s leading university, especially in the fields of scientific and technological research, and green and sustainable growth.

Society Vietnam issues plan of action, strives to put end to IUU fishing Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang has signed a decision issuing an action plan on fighting illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing and preparing for working sessions with the fourth inspection delegation of the European Commission (EC).

Society Embassy delegation visits businessmen in Moscow-based Sadovod shopping complex A delegation of the Vietnamese Embassy in Russia led by Ambassador Dang Minh Khoi on February 14 visited Sadovod shopping centre in Moscow to inquire about the business situation of Vietnamese people there.

Society Vietnam joins search, rescue efforts in Turkey A delegation of the Vietnam People’s Army arrived in Antakya city of Turkey’s Hatay province on February 13 evening (local time), to join search and rescue activities for earthquake-hit victims.