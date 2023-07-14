Vietnam to play Thailand for AFF women's U19 title on July 15
Coach Akira of Vietnam said his team will compete for the trophy of the AFF Women's U19 Football Championship on July 15 after their semi-final win on July 13 in Palembang, Indonesia.
Vietnam came from behind to beat arch-rival Myanmar 2-1 in the last match which lasted 120 minutes for extra time.
After the first 10 minutes of sussing each other out, Myanmar opened the score when forward Yin Loon Eain prized the ball from a mishap between Vietnamese goalkeeper Kieu My and her defenders and shot straight to the net.
Vietnam opened consecutive attacks to narrow the score. Coach Akira made several changes in the first half to strengthen his front line.
Ngoc Minh Chuyen brought his plan to fruition in the 43rd minute with a close-range header. It was Chuyen's fifth goal at the tournament and it pushed her to the top place of the best scorer table.
Myanmar upped possession in the second half forcing Akira to make more changes to keep the match balanced. Chuyen and her teammate Luu Hoang Van had their chances but failed to score in the official time.
Players had to compete in the extra time. After many efforts, Le Thi Trang broke through Myanmar's defence to find the back of the net at the 104th minute, wrapping up the win for Vietnam.
Speaking to a reporter, Chuyen said: "It was a difficult match but we made it. We'll do better in the final and win. We are tired after this long semi-final but our spirit is 100 per cent ready”.
Coach Akira added that his players showed great effort through difficulties. Myanmar was under a Japanese technical director who was given a surprise by his opponent. Vietnam conceded a goal first but fought back successfully and won.
He said there was still a match ahead for Vietnam. The final was his team's target. Whoever makes the final will have a tough match and Vietnamese players must be very careful and focused.
Vietnam will take on Thailand, which overwhelmed host Indonesia 7-1 in the other semis on July 13, in the final at the Gelora Sriwijaya on July 15.
Thawanrat Promthongmee scored a hattrick at the 15th, 31st and 70th minutes. Anaphon Amanpong scored twice at the 29th and 47th while Chattaya Pratumkul and Natcha Kaewanta netted one each at the 63rd and 88th minutes, respectively.
Indonesia’s only goal of the game came through Claudia Scheneumann in the 24th minute. They will play Myanmar in the third-place playoff./.