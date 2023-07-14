Culture - Sports Exhibition honours friendship between Vietnamese patriotic figure, Japanese doctor An exhibition on the friendship between Vietnamese patriotic figure Phan Boi Chau and Japanese doctor Asaba Sakitaro as well as the Vietnam- Japan friendship opened on July 14 at the memorial site of the Vietnamese scholar in Hue city.

Culture - Sports Vietnam-Japan Festival 2023 opens in Da Nang city The Vietnam-Japan Festival 2023 kicked off in the central city of Da Nang on July 13 evening, as part of celebrations of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

Culture - Sports FIFA provides equipment for Vietnamese women’s football team The Vietnamese women's football team on July 13 received equipment provided by FIFA during the final round of the Women's World Cup 2023 in New Zealand and Australia, according to the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF).