Illustrative photo (Photo: VFF)

Hanoi (VNA) - The Vietnamese national football team will play three friendly matches with China, Uzbekistan, and the Republic of Korea (RoK) in October as part of FIFA Days.

Vietnam will meet China on October 10 and Uzbekistan on October 13 in China at the invitation of the Chinese Football Association (CFA).

The team will then travel to the RoK and meet the Korean team in Suwon city on October 17.

Vietnam are ranked 95th in the FIFA rankings while China 80th, and Uzbekistan 75th.

Since 1997, the Chinese team have won seven out of eight matches against the Vietnamese team. Meanwhile, Vietnam won 3-1 against China in the match that took place at My Dinh Stadium on February 1, 2022, within the framework of the third qualifying round of FIFA World Cup 2022 Asia./.