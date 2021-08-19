A practice session of the Vietnam women's football team (Photo: VFF)

Hanoi (VNA) - The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) recently announced the fixtures in Group B of the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup qualification, according to the Vietnam Football Federation.



Vietnam will play three matches on September 23, 26 and 29 against Afghanistan, Maldives and the hosts Tajikistan, respectively.



Head coach Mai Duc Chung said the team is determined to earn the best results and advance to the final tournament in India, which is slated to take place between January 20 and February 6 next year.



He added that training sessions at home and abroad are being planned. The women’s squad is projected to play two friendlies with their foreign rivals after a lack of international games for a long while.

Vietnam are currently ranked 32nd in the FIFA Women’s World Rankings.



The 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup qualification will also serve as the first stage of Asian qualification for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup./.