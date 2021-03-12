- Vietnam’s remaining matches in Group G of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers will be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) announced on March 12.Venues for matches in the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifications, slated for May 31 to June 15, have been unveiled.



Vietnam will play Indonesia on June 7, Malaysia four days later, and the wrap up the qualifiers with a game against the hosts UAE on June 15.



The 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers also serve as the second round of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers.



The AFC also revealed the venues for the 2021 AFC Champions League’s qualifiers.



Vietnam’s representative, Viettel FC, is pooled in Group F along with hosts Thailand’s BG Pathum United, Ulsan Hyundai from the Republic of Korea, and another team still to make it through the preliminary rounds./.