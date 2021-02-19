Health Second phase of Nano Covax human trials to begin this month The second phase of the human trials of Nano Covax, a homegrown COVID-19 vaccine, will begin on February 26, following the first phase that has been proven safe.

Health Now is golden time for Hai Duong to stamp out COVID-19: Deputy Minister Now is the golden time for Hai Duong to stamp out the COVID-19 outbreak, said Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son during a visit to check COVID-19 response in the northern province on February 18.

Health No new COVID-19 cases reported on February 19 morning No new COVID-19 cases were reported in the past 12 hours to 6am of February 19, while the number of recoveries is 1,605, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.