Health PM decides to provide financial support for COVIVAC vaccine trials The Prime Minister has decided to use over 8.8 billion VND from the national COVID-19 vaccine fund to support the first and second phase of clinical trials of COVIVAC vaccine, which has been developed by the Health Ministry’s Institute of Vaccines and Medical Biologicals (IVAC) since May 2020.

Health Health Minister inspects intensive care units in HCM City A working delegation led by Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long inspected the reception and treatment of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units (ICUs) established by the Health Ministry in Ho Chi Minh City on August 16.