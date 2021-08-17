Vietnam to receive COVID-19 vaccines from Poland
The Polish government will transfer COVID-19 vaccines to Vietnam based on non-profit principles, according to Chief of the Chancellery of the Prime Minister of Poland Michał Dworczyk.
The Polish government will transfer COVID-19 vaccines to Vietnam based on non-profit principles (Illustrative photo: AFP)Prague (VNA) - The Polish government will transfer COVID-19 vaccines to Vietnam based on non-profit principles, according to Chief of the Chancellery of the Prime Minister of Poland Michał Dworczyk.
The vaccine-related issue will be one of the topics during scheduled phone talks between Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Polish counterpart Mateusz Morawiecki, Ambassador to Poland Nguyen Hung said.
An initiative by the Polish-Vietnamese Parliamentary Group and the Poland-Vietnam Friendship Association, with the support from Polish Ambassador to Vietnam Wojciech Gerwel and Vietnamese Ambassador to Poland Nguyen Hung, proposed the transfer of COVID-19 vaccines from Poland's leftover vaccines to Vietnam.
In addition, the Embassy of Poland in Vietnam will receive about 1,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to be administered for its Polish staff as well as citizens who are living in Vietnam.
During a working session of Dworczyk, Hung and representatives of the Polish-Vietnamese Parliamentary Group and the Friendship Association, participants voiced a hope that Poland will further assist Vietnam in the COVID-19 fight and more agreements will be reached to send other batches of Poland's remaining vaccines to Vietnam.
Vietnam is a strategic partner of Poland in Southeast Asia. Dozens of thousands of overseas Vietnamese are living in Poland and hundreds of Polish are in Vietnam./.