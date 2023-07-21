Culture - Sports Hoi An art troupe to stage play in Paris An art troupe from the ancient city of Hoi An in Quang Nam province will perform at the Hoi An Cultural Days (Journe’es Culturelles de La ville de Hoi An) in Paris on August 29-30, marking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese women's team interacts with fans in New Zealand The Vietnamese women's football team has had an exchange with fans at Fred Taylor Park in Auckland, New Zealand, after finishing their training session in preparation for the upcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup.