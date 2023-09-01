The Vietnamese sports delegation at the opening ceremony of the 32nd Southeast Asian Games on May 5, 2023 in Cambodia (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung on August 31 signed a decision on the formation of the Vietnamese sports delegation to the 19th Asian Games (ASIAD), which will kick off in China in late September.



The delegation, led by Director of the Vietnam Sports Administration Dang Ha Viet, comprises more than 500 members, including 90 coaches and 337 athletes of 31 sports.



The Vietnamese male and female football teams' squads have yet to be revealed.



The Vietnam sports delegation to the 19th ASIAD is divided into three groups. The first group includes players in Chinese chess, sepak takraw, shooting, karate, cycling, weightlifting, and archery. The second one are athletes in swimming, athletics, rowing, canoeing, table tennis, chess, tennis, gymnastics, roller, boxing, taekwondo, wrestling, wushu, judo, kurash, jujitsu, and fencing. The last group comprises volleyball, football, golf, badminton, soft tennis, e-sport, and breakdancing.



A send-off ceremony for the delegation will take place on September 20.



Swimmer Nguyen Huy Hoang has been selected as the flag holder of Vietnam at the ASIAD opening ceremony.



At the 19th ASIAD, Vietnam aims for 2-5 gold medals.



At the 18th ASIAD, Vietnam won four gold, 16 silver and 18 bronze medals./.