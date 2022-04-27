Business Ministry of Transport announces 10 new ports Ten new ports have been added to the list of Vietnamese seaports, bringing the total number nationwide to 296.

Business National Power Development Plan VIII paves way for renewable energy The National Power Development Plan for the 2021 - 2030 period, with a vision towards 2045 (PDP VIII) has taken into account the replacement of coal-fired power projects and those that are still pending, heard a meeting of the State Appraisal Council.

Business Binh Duong calls for France’s investment to hi-tech projects Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Binh Duong southern province Nguyen Van Danh on April 26 presided over a virtual webinar which aims to promote investment from France.

Business Reference exchange rate unchanged on April 27 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,135 VND/USD on April 27, unchanged from the previous day.