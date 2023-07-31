Culture - Sports Vietnam’s leading cueist striving to become world top Billiards player Tran Quyet Chien is the only Vietnamese athlete to have lifted the World Cup trophy twice, earning admiration from some of the world's top players.

Culture - Sports Peaceful atmosphere at Phat Quang Pagoda Located in Thanh Phong commune, Thanh Liem district, Ha Nam province, some 70km south of Hanoi, Phat Quang is a small pagoda more than a hundred years old. It has become a place of practice, preaching and pilgrimage for domestic and foreign tourists in recent years after being rebuilt with unique architecture.

Culture - Sports Nearly 200 prehistoric relics found in Bac Kan Nearly 200 archaeological relics, mainly stone, bone, and pottery, allegedly dating back about 8000 - 10,000 years ago have been found at caves of Nam Lu, Tham Pan, and Tham Un 2 in the northern mountainous province of Bac Kan during excavations conducted by an archaeological team from the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences (VASS) and the Bac Kan provincial museum.