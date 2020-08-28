Vietnam tourism launches sustainable travel showcase online
Foreign travellers dreaming of their next vacation in Vietnam can now find the country’s best sustainable tourism options in one online destination.
The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT), together with the Vietnam Tourism Advisory Board (TAB) and the Swiss Sustainable Tourism Programme (SSTP) have joined hands to launch a new ‘Green Travel’ section on the national tourism website: www.vietnam.travel/sustainability.
Users visiting the section will find articles dedicated to best practices for responsible travellers, guides on following Vietnamese customs and local etiquette, and pieces highlighting the country’s lesser-known destinations.
To make it easier for travellers to find sustainable tourism providers in Vietnam, the webpage features a catalog of reputable businesses across the country. Visitors can look up outstanding tours that are educational, ethical, as well as eco-friendly; find sustainable accommodations among lodges, homestays, and hotels; and discover souvenirs such as crafts, textiles, and stationery brands that preserve Vietnamese culture and support local communities.
The section also offers hand-drawn infographics on sustainable travel in Vietnam, and in-depth stories for those interested in Vietnam’s ethnic minorities and traditional craft villages.
To make the experience actionable for travellers planning trips, a collection of leading tour operators offering sustainable experiences is also included.
In order to ensure the listed companies are standout examples of practicing socially and environmentally sustainable tourism, TAB sought the expertise of SSTP consultants to research the contents of the Green Travel section in accordance with the sustainability criteria established by SSTP for the tourism industry in Vietnam.
Tourism officials said the Green Travel section represents progress, and is a first step in Vietnam’s endeavours to support sustainable travel businesses and assist responsible travellers coming to Vietnam.
Over the coming months, the national tourism website will make debut videos showcasing the country’s best sustainable tourism assets and outstanding experiences, and will host giveaways for sustainable Vietnamese products and holidays on its official social media channels, found under the handle: @vietnamtourismboard.
Already social media users can show their support for responsible travel by searching in GIFs for the keyword ‘greenvietnam’, and posting the stickers to their stories on Instagram and Facebook.
Vietnam recently also launched a ‘Visit Vietnam from Home’ page, encouraging travellers to explore the country even while the borders are closed. The page delivers virtual travel experiences such as 360-degree tours, local recipes, colouring pages, and immersive videos. /.