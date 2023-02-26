Society Vietnam improves enforcement of Torture Convention Vietnam will make more efforts to increase the effectiveness of the enforcement of legal regulations on anti-torture.

Society Binh Duong in world’s top 21 Intelligent Communities for five consecutive years The Intelligent Community Forum (ICF) on February 24 honoured the southern province of Binh Duong as one of the Top 21 Intelligent Communities of the world (Smart 21) in 2023.

Society Security Guard Force turns 70 Since its establishment 70 years ago, the Security Guard under the Ministry of Public Security has developed comprehensively and proven itself to be a “sharp sword” in defending the Party, State, and people.