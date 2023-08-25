Business Vietnam actively contributes to promoting ASEAN financial cooperation: official Deputy Minister of Finance Vo Thanh Hung, who led a Vietnamese delegation to the 10th ASEAN Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors’ Meeting (AFMGM) held in Jakarta, said that Vietnam has actively participated in the ASEAN financial cooperation process since 1995.

Business Vietnamese products introduced at Apparel Textile Sourcing Canada 2023 Two Vietnamese companies joined more than 200 other exhibitors at a fair called Apparel Textile Sourcing Canada 2023 held in Toronto from August 21-23.

Business Singaporean firms explore investment opportunities in Ha Nam A delegation of Singaporean businesses on August 25 came to learn about the investment climate in the northern province of Ha Nam, expressing their intention to invest in the fields of solar energy, environmental protection, and finance - banking here.