Vietnam Trade Office supports exports to EU
The Trade Office of Vietnam in Sweden and Northern Europe has compiled a book on the European Green Deal (EGD) and its impacts on exporters to the Nordic region.
With the book, the trade office hopes that Vietnamese businesses will promptly grasp regulations and market trends to adjust production and have access to new markets. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Trade Office of Vietnam in Sweden and Northern Europe has compiled a book on the European Green Deal (EGD) and its impacts on exporters to the Nordic region.
The European Commission announced the EGD in 2019, a package of actions aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions and minimising resources use while achieving economic growth.
This means that products sold in the EU market need to meet higher sustainability standards. This agreement has an impact beyond the territory of the EU, directly affecting global manufacturers and exporters, including Vietnam.
Nordic countries are always at the forefront of environmental protection. At COP27, all Nordic countries reaffirmed and highlighted the importance of responsibility for protecting the environment and reducing the impact of climate change.
In this year’s budget estimates of these countries, there are budget expenditures for green investment activities and support for environmental protection.
The issue of environmental protection will continue to affect the consumption behaviour of Nordic people.
The trade office said the deal may impact some Vietnamese sectors like garment-textile, footwear, agriculture, fishery and steel, as it requires environmentally friendly materials and procedures.
With the book, the trade office hopes that Vietnamese businesses will promptly grasp regulations and market trends to adjust production and have access to new markets.
Apart from challenges, the EGD also offers new opportunities, it said, suggesting Vietnamese firms optimise them to create sustainable, environmentally friendly products in order to get long-term benefits.
The office has also popularised Vietnam International Sourcing 2023 to be held by the Ministry of Industry and Trade in Ho Chi Minh City from September 13-15, aiming to support domestic firms to engage more deeply into the global production and supply chains.
According to the ministry, many foreign supermarkets, distributors and retailers are making their shopping list for products from Vietnamese suppliers at the event, which is expected to connect foreign importers and domestic manufacturers and exporters.
The Vietnam International Sourcing 2023 will include a series of activities, including conferences, trade exchange programmes. It expects the participation of 300 businesses from different areas in the international supply chain.
The Vietnam International Sourcing 2023 is a reputable event that draws leading firms in various fields, including food, garment and textile, footwear, handbag, sportswear, home appliances, furniture, and supporting industries.
This year’s event expects to welcome 8,000 visitors and 150 delegations from 30 countries and territories. It has received greatest-ever interest from world leading companies./.