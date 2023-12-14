Politics ☀️ Morning digest December 14 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Chinese Party, State leader concludes state visit to Vietnam General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping, his spouse and a high-ranking delegation of the Chinese Party and State left Hanoi on December 13 afternoon, concluding their successful two-day state visit to Vietnam.

Politics General Secretary bids farewell to Chinese Party and State leader On the afternoon of December 13, 2023, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong and his spouse Bui Thi Man bid farewell to General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping and his spouse Professor Peng Liyuan.

Politics Vietnam, Belarus strengthen cooperation in security, crime control Minister of Public Security Gen. To Lam on December 13 welcomed and held talks with a delegation from the Security Council of Belarus led by its State Secretary Volfovich Aleksandr Grigoryevich in Hanoi.