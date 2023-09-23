Vietnam treasures friendship and cooperation with Burundi: PM
PM Pham Minh Chinh (R) and Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye. (Photo: VNA)New York (VNA) – Vietnam always attaches importance to promoting friendship and cooperation with African countries, including Burundi, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said while meeting Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye in New York on September 22 as part of his trip to attend the high-level week of the 78th UN General Assembly.
PM Chinh thanked the Burundian government for supporting Vietnamese enterprise’s telecommunications project which contributes to the host nation’s socio-economic development.
He proposed Burundi create more favourable conditions for Vietnamese firms to operate in the African nation, and suggested both countries enhance delegation exchanges, promote cooperation mechanisms, and bolster trade exchanges as well as agricultural collaboration.
President Ndayishimiye, for his part, congratulated Vietnam on its achievements in the cause of national construction and development, saying Vietnam is an outstanding example for other developing countries.
Burundi always treasures the development of relations with Vietnam, a potential partner in Southeast Asia, he said, adding he agreed with PM Chinh’s recommendations to boost the bilateral ties in the time ahead, with a focus given to investment-trade cooperation.
Both leaders reached consensus on enhancing cooperation and supporting each other at multilateral forums as well as promoting their roles as bridges to enhance cooperation with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), and the African Union (AU) as well as between the two regional blocs.
At the meeting, the two leaders also discussed several issues of mutual concern, including the East Sea matters.
PM Chinh took this occasion to convey President Vo Van Thuong’s invitation to President Evariste Ndayishimiye to visit Vietnam. President Ndayishimiye accepted the invitation with pleasure and expressed his hope to visit Vietnam soon./.