Politics Vietnam always facilitates innovation activities: PM The Vietnamese Party and State always support and facilitate innovation activities, and continue perfecting related institutions, mechanisms and policies, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has told members of the Vietnam Innovation Network (NIC) in the US.

Politics Vietnam, Bangladesh foster people-to-people exchanges Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue received President of the Bangladesh-Vietnam Friendship Society (BVFS) Shamsher M. Chowdhury in Dhaka on September 22 as part of the top legislator’s visit to Bangladesh.

Politics Vietnam attends IAEA Board of Governors meeting A Vietnamese delegation led by Ambassador Nguyen Trung Kien, Governor - Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), has attended a regular meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors.

Politics Mexican Labour Party leader lauds Vietnam News Agency’s position The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) has maintained its position as a major multimedia news agency in the country by providing mainstream information in a timely and accurate fashion for both domestic and international readers, General Secretary of the Mexican Labour Party (PT) Alberto Anaya Guitiérrez said on September 21.