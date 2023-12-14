Politics Foreign Ministers of Vietnam, Benin hold talks Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son held talks with his Beninese counterpart Olushegun Adjadi Bakari in Hanoi on December 14.

Politics Deputy PM Tran Luu Quang receives Beninese Foreign Minister Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang received visiting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Benin Olushegun Adjadi Bakari in Hanoi on December 14.

Videos President pays pre-Christmas visit to Hue Archdiocese On December 14, State President Vo Van Thuong visited and congratulated the Archdiocese of Hue in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue on the occasion of the upcoming Christmas season.

Politics Deputy PM hosts Lao Minister of Information, Culture, Tourism Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang hosted a reception for visiting Lao Minister of Information, Culture, and Tourism Suansavanh Viyaketh in Hanoi on December 14.