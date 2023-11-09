Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on November 9 affirmed that Vietnam always treasures its relations with Russia and remembers the wholeheartedly support the country has given to Vietnam during its national protection, construction and development.

Receiving the Russian Minister of Emergency Situations Sen. Lieut. Gen Kurenkov Aleksandr Vyacheslavovich in Hanoi, Chinh said that Vietnam attaches great importance to the comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia, considering Russia one of its top priority partners. He hoped for further practical and effective cooperation with Russia in all fields, for the common interests of the two countries' people, as well as for peace, stability and development in the region and the world.

He suggested the two sides continue to increase the exchange of delegations at all levels, especially high-level ones, and effectively deploy existing cooperation mechanisms, particularly the intergovernmental committee mechanism, to remove bottlenecks in the cooperation process in the spirit of harmonised interests and shared difficulties.

The two sides need to promote the effective implementation of the results of the Intergovernmental Committee Meeting; hasten the upgrading of the Free Trade Agreement between Vietnam and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU); boost investment with a focus on developing new projects; and develop specific plans to soon reopen direct flights between the capitals of the two countries.

For his part, the Russian minister informed the PM about the results of his talks with Vietnamese Minister of Public Security General To Lam earlier, during which the two officials agreed on the urgent need to step up coordination between the two countries to raise the efficiency of firefighting, and search and rescue operations.

He said Russia always values traditional relations with Vietnam and wishes to promote the relations in all fields.

Russian people are looking forward to the resumption of air routes between the two countries to strengthen investment, trade and tourism cooperation, and people-to-people exchanges, he added.

He affirmed that his ministry will coordinate with Vietnamese ministries and agencies to implement areas of cooperation as proposed by the Prime Minister./.