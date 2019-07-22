Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) and special advisor to the Japan-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentary Alliance Tsutomu Takebe (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam treasures the extensive strategic partnership and all-round cooperation with Japan, and spares no effort to develop the fruitful relations, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said.Hosting a reception for special advisor to the Japan-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentary Alliance Tsutomu Takebe in Hanoi on July 22, PM Phuc expressed his delight to meet the special advisor - a close friend of Vietnam, and congratulated the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) on its win in the Japan upper house election.Tsutomu Takebe, for his part, affirmed the LDP and Japan-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentary Alliance want to enhance friendship and cooperation with the Southeast Asian country.He rejoiced at the robust development of the Vietnam-Japan University in the past time, hoping that the Vietnamese Government would soon give approval to the university’s special financial mechanism so as to operate effectively.He believed that the university would make significant contributions to the dynamic development of Vietnam, which will become a leading hub of the Asia.Seeing the Vietnam-Japan University project as a “lighthouse” in the bilateral relations, PM Phuc said the Vietnamese Government creates favourable conditions for the project and will develop the university on par with the bilateral ties.He took the occasion to speak highly of Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Kunio Umeda’s contributions in promoting the Vietnam-Japan relations, stressing the Government will work to remove bottlenecks to accelerate the implementation of projects between the two countries.He wished that Tsutomu Takebe would further his efforts to step up the bilateral relations.-VNA