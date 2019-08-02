Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (right) and outgoing Irish Ambassador Cáit Moran (Photo: VNA)

– Vietnam attaches importance to promoting relations with Ireland, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc told outgoing Irish Ambassador Cáit Moran in Hanoi on August 2.The PM lauded effective contributions of the ambassador and the Irish Embassy to enhancing the friendship and multi-faceted cooperation between the two countries over the past time.He thanked the Irish Government and the ambassador in particular for their efforts in accelerating the signing of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).For her part, Ambassador Cáit Moran conveyed the Irish PM’s greetings and invitation to PM Phuc to visit Ireland.She highlighted the close relations and effective collaboration between the two countries across spheres, stressing Ireland places importance to trade ties with Vietnam.With the support of competent Vietnamese agencies, Ireland opened a trade office in Ho Chi Minh City, she added.Regarding the EVFTA, she said Ireland will continue to urge the European Parliament to ratify the deal.Besides trade, Ireland will accompany Vietnam in sustainable development, the ambassador promised.PM Phuc thanked the Irish Government for helping Vietnam realise sustainable development goals and proposed Ireland continue to assist the country in this regard.The leader rejoiced at the strong growth in the bilateral trade that expanded over 30 percent from 2017 to 1.93 billion USD last year, and called on the two sides to step up the trade ties in the time ahead.Applauding the close and effective coordination between Vietnam and Ireland at multilateral forums like the UN and the Asia-Europe Meeting, PM Phuc thanked Ireland for supporting Vietnam’s election as a non-permanent member at the United Nations Security Council for 2020-2021.The leader asked Ireland to assist Vietnam in joining UN peacekeeping operations and assuming the ASEAN Chairmanship in 2020.PM Phuc expressed his hope that the ambassador, in any position, will continue to cultivate the traditional friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and Ireland.-VNA