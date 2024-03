Deputy Foreign Minister Le Thi Thu Hang (6th from the left) and delegates pose for a photo at the political consultation. (Photo: baoquocte)

– Vietnam always attaches importance to developing good cooperation relations with Slovenia – an important partner of Vietnam in Central and Eastern Europe, Deputy Foreign Minister Le Thi Thu Hang told Slovenian State Secretary for Foreign and European Affairs Sanja Stiglic.During a political consultation which took place in the framework of the Vietnamese official’s visit to the European country March 9-11, Hang valued Slovenia as it takes Vietnam as a priority partner in its policy of enhancing and expanding relations with countries in the Southeast Asian region.Hang called on the Slovenian side to complete procedures to ratify the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), thus facilitating equitable and win-win investment cooperation between the two sides. She also urged Slovenia to push the European Commission (EC) to lift the "yellow card" against Vietnam's seafood exports to assist the country in developing a sustainable fisheries sector.The officials discussed measures to promote traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation between the two countries, in the framework of a visit to the European country from March 9-11.They agreed on the necessity to increase all-level delegation exchanges, cooperation in state, government, and parliamentary channels, and people-to-people exchanges, and between the two foreign ministries.