Vietnam treasures ties with Slovakia: Deputy FM
Vietnam always attaches importance to developing good cooperation relations with Slovenia – an important partner of Vietnam in Central and Eastern Europe, Deputy Foreign Minister Le Thi Thu Hang told Slovenian State Secretary for Foreign and European Affairs Sanja Stiglic.
Deputy Foreign Minister Le Thi Thu Hang (6th from the left) and delegates pose for a photo at the political consultation. (Photo: baoquocte)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam always attaches importance to developing good cooperation relations with Slovenia – an important partner of Vietnam in Central and Eastern Europe, Deputy Foreign Minister Le Thi Thu Hang told Slovenian State Secretary for Foreign and European Affairs Sanja Stiglic.
During a political consultation which took place in the framework of the Vietnamese official’s visit to the European country March 9-11, Hang valued Slovenia as it takes Vietnam as a priority partner in its policy of enhancing and expanding relations with countries in the Southeast Asian region.
Hang called on the Slovenian side to complete procedures to ratify the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), thus facilitating equitable and win-win investment cooperation between the two sides. She also urged Slovenia to push the European Commission (EC) to lift the "yellow card" against Vietnam's seafood exports to assist the country in developing a sustainable fisheries sector.
The officials discussed measures to promote traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation between the two countries, in the framework of a visit to the European country from March 9-11.
They agreed on the necessity to increase all-level delegation exchanges, cooperation in state, government, and parliamentary channels, and people-to-people exchanges, and between the two foreign ministries.
They also agreed to further step up trade and investment cooperation by fully and effectively implementing the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA); improve the effectiveness of the Inter-Governmental Committee on Economic Cooperation mechanism; create favourable conditions for each other's goods to enter each other's markets; and encourage Slovenian enterprises to increase investment in Vietnam, especially in areas where Slovenia has strengths such as maritime transport, logistics, renewable energy, and pharmaceuticals.
Expressing her impression of Vietnam's recent socio-economic development and international integration achievements in recent years, Stiglic spoke highly of its increasingly important role and position in the region and the world.
Slovakia always treasures and wishes to enhance relations with Vietnam – its leading important partner in Southeast Asia, she stressed, adding that more and more Slovenian businesses are interested in business cooperation with Vietnam.
She hailed Vietnam's strong commitments at COP26 in 2021 regarding climate change adaptation, affirming that Slovenia is willing to share experience and collaborate with Vietnam in this field.
The officials agreed to promote bilateral cooperation in potential areas such as education; training; green, digital and circular economy; maritime transport; logistics; tourism; and labour.
They exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual concern, affirming commitment to maintaining close coordination and mutual support in multilateral forums.
Regarding the East Sea issue, the two sides emphasised support for Vietnam's and ASEAN's stance on ensuring security, safety, and freedom of navigation and overflight in the sea, settling disputes through peaceful measures, and adhering to international law, especially the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS 1982).
Hang took the occasion to suggest the Slovenian government continue to create favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community in the European nation to live stably and integrate well into the local society, thus serving as a bridge connecting cooperation between the two countries.
During her stay, Deputy FM Hang had meetings with Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Tanja Fajo and President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Slovenia Tibor Simonka, and a working session with Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation Igor Papic. She also attended a ceremony to celebrate the 30th founding anniversary of the Vietnam - Slovenia diplomatic ties./.
