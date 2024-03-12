Politics Da Nang, Shandong province foster cooperation A delegation of China’s Shandong province led by its Vice Governor Song Junji paid a visit to the central city of Da Nang on March 12, which was expected to contribute to enhancing cooperation between the two localities in the time ahead.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on March 12 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vice State President has bilateral meetings in New York Vice State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan had bilateral meetings with Swiss President Viola Amherd and Latvian Prime Minister Evika Siliņa, and received New York City Mayor Eric Adams, on the occasion of her attendance at the 68th session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) of the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) in New York on March 11 (local time).

Politics Vietnam steps up labour union cooperation with Brazil, Peru, Uruguay President of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL) Nguyen Dinh Khang has engaged in discussions with representatives of labour unions from Brazil, Peru, and Uruguay, as part of his working trip to South America and attendance to the second conference of the World Federation of Trade Unions (WFTU) Presidential Council held in Sao Paulo, Brazil.