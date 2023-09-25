Politics Cuban delegation visits Vietnam-Cuba friendship hospital in Dong Hoi A Cuban high-level delegation headed by President of the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba Esteban Lazo Hernandez on September 25 visited the Vietnam-Cuba friendship hospital in the central province of Quang Binh’s Dong Hoi city, which was built in 1973 following then President Fidel Castro's visit to the region.

Politics Vietnamese NA General Secretary meets with Bulgarian counterpart National Assembly (NA) General Secretary and Chairman of the NA Office Bui Van Cuong, who is accompanying NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on an official visit to Bulgaria, had a working session with Secretary General of the Bulgarian NA Stefana Karaslavova on September 25 (local time).

Politics Vietnam-Netherlands diplomatic ties anniversary celebrated in Can Tho The Union of Friendship Organisations in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho and the Dutch Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City jointly organised a ceremony on September 25 to mark the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic ties between Vietnam and the Netherlands (1973-2023).

Politics Da Nang promotes cooperation with Lao localities A delegation from the Lao National Assembly (NA)’s Ethnic Affairs Committee led by its chairman Khamchanh Sotapaserth has had a working session with leaders of the central city of Da Nang, as part of its working trip to Vietnam.