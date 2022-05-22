

Tran Quyet Chien claims a SEA Games gold medal in three-cushion carom on May 22. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNS/VNA) — Tran Quyet Chien proved why he’s the world No. 3 in three-cushion carom after beating Nguyen Duc Anh Chien in an all-Vietnamese final of the ongoing 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) on May 22.

Despite being one of the best carom players, this is the first SEA Games gold medal for Quyet Chien as this category is rarely held at the SEA Games.

The final got off to a very even start with both players closely following each other on every point.

However, against one of the world’s best, Anh Chien couldn’t keep his momentum and missed a few tough shots when the match was getting more intense.

And that Quyet Chien left his compatriot far behind as the 38-year-old showed his class, scoring consecutive points to take a big 31-16 lead.

Anh Chien’s massive late effort helped the world top 20 player to narrow the gap to 35-24 before Quyet Chien sealed the final with five world-class shots to be crowned the champion.

With his first SEA Games title, Quyet Chien became the second Vietnamese player to win the SEA Games in this category after Nguyen Quoc Nguyen’s gold in 2011.

On his way to the final, Quyet Chien had a once–of–a–lifetime opportunity when he faced the legendary Efren “Bata” Reyes.

After surpassing the Filipino pool master with a score of 40-10, he knelt before Reyes with respect, creating one of the best images of sportsmanship at this year’s Games.

Quyet Chien is currently the top 3 player in the world with his most outstanding achievement being the 2018 World Cup title in Ho Chi Minh City. He is considered one of the most difficult players to beat in three-cushion carom.

Despite losing in the final, Anh Chien, who ranks in the world’s top 20 and was a World Championship finalist in 2019, was able to show his class and will be a contender in the next Games./.

VNA