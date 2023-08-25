Nguyen Duc Son wins a gold medal in the Lion City Cup for male juniors at the 2023 Southeast Asian Amateur Golf Team Championship (Photo:golfviet.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam won one gold and one silver at the 2023 Southeast Asian Amateur Golf Team Championship which wrapped up on August 24 in Kuala Lumpur.

After four days of competition, Nguyen Duc Son triumphed in the Lion City Cup for male juniors. The silver medal for Vietnam came from the Putra Cup for male golfers.

Son overcame 20 golfers with a result of three-over 287 to top the ranking table. He has become the first Vietnamese winner of the tournament, marking a brilliant 2023 season for the 15-year-old.

According to coach Bach Cuong Khang, the golf movement and quality of Vietnam has strongly developed, evidenced through the team's one gold and one silver and the 32nd SEA Games in May and the achievement in this tournament.

He said that the tournament brought together almost all strong amateur golfers from Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Singapore, among others.



This was the best result for Vietnam at the tournament. The team did not win any medals in previous attempts./.