Culture - Sports Thanh Tuyen Festival to be held in Tuyen Quang in late September Coming to Tuyen Quang on this occasion, visitors can not only immerse themselves in a bustling atmosphere of drumbeat, music with traditional folk dances performed by young men and women in traditional costumes but also choose from the many unique local tourism gifts.

Culture - Sports Vietnam wins three golds at 2023 World Weightlifting Championships Vietnamese weightlifters on September 5 grabbed three gold and three silver medals in the men’s 55kg category at the ongoing 2023 World Weightlifting Championships in Saudi Arabia.

Culture - Sports 100 prestigious antiquities from reign of Emperor Khai Dinh on display In celebration of the 100th anniversary of its founding, the Hue Monuments Conservation Centre in cooperation with the National Museum of History has organised an exhibition displaying 100 artifacts representing the reign of Emperor Khai Dinh.

Culture - Sports Football: Vietnam eye ticket to AFC U23 Asian Cup 2024 finals Vietnam aim to win all three matches in the AFC U23 Asian Cup 2024 qualification to advance to the finals, said head coach of Vietnam's national and U23 men's squad Philippe Troussier.