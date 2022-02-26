Politics President Nguyen Xuan Phuc meets Speaker of Singaporean Parliament President Nguyen Xuan Phuc met Speaker of the Parliament of Singapore Tan Chuan-Jin on February 25 as part of his ongoing State visit to Singapore.

Politics Vietnam, Singapore reach consensus on directions for all-round ties Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong held talks on February 25, agreeing to bolster cooperation in all fields.

Politics Northern provinces strengthen ties with Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region Representatives from northern border provinces of Cao Bang, Lang Son, Quang Ninh and Ha Giang and China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on February 25 signed a memorandum of understanding on their friendship cooperation for 2022-2026.

Politics Vietnamese, Singaporean leaders agree to foster cooperation across spheres President Nguyen Xuan Phuc met with his host Singaporean counterpart Halimah Yacob on February 25 following a welcome ceremony earlier the same day.