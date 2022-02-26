Vietnam – trustworthy partner of UN: Secretary General Guterres
United Nations (UN) Secretary General Antonio Guterres has affirmed that Vietnam is a trustworthy partner of the UN, and described the country as a typical successful example of a developing nation given its achievements so far.
Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang (L) presents his credentials to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres (Photo: VNA)New York (VNA) – United Nations (UN) Secretary General Antonio Guterres has affirmed that Vietnam is a trustworthy partner of the UN, and described the country as a typical successful example of a developing nation given its achievements so far.
Guterres made the remarks when receiving Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, the newly-appointed Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, who came to presented his credentials on February 25.
The UN leader hailed Vietnam’s capacity while performing important roles at UN agencies, including a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council in the 2020-2021 tenure, and engaging in UN peacekeeping operations.
He expressed his hope that during the office tenure of Ambassador Giang, Vietnam will continue making effective contributions to UN forums and activities in New York, thus helping promote multilateralism on the basis of the UN Charter and deepen the growing partnership between the UN and Vietnam.
For his part, Ambassador Giang conveyed the regards of Vietnamese leaders to the UN Secretary General, affirming that Vietnam is always a trustworthy and responsible partner of the UN.
He vowed to work hard to strengthen the positive and active engagement as well as practical and effective contributions of Vietnam to the international community, especially during the implementation of Sustainable Development Goals, climate change response and the maintaining of international peace, as well as to discussions on future cooperation orientations of the UN, such as the Our Common Agenda (OCA).
The ambassador said he hopes to cooperate closely with UN agencies in boosting collaboration between Vietnam and the ASEAN with the UN.
On the occasion of the 45th anniversary of Vietnam’s joining the UN (September 9, 1977-2022), Ambassador Giang extended President Nguyen Xuan Phuc's invitation to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to visit Vietnam on an early date./.