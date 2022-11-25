Politics PCA representative office inaugurated in Hanoi Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and Secretary-General of the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) Marcin Czepelak on November 24 cut the ribbon to inaugurate the PCA representative office in Hanoi where the nameplate reads "House of Peace".

Politics Top legislator receives leaders of major Philippine companies Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue on November 24 received President and CEO of the Philippine International Trading Corporation Emmie Perez-Chiong as part of his official visit to the Philippines.

Politics NA Chairman meets Governor of Philippines’ Davao Oriental province National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue met Davao Oriental province's Governor Corazon Nunez Malanyaon on November 24 in Manila as part of his official visit to the Philippines.

Politics Ba Ria-Vung Tau hosts 29th meeting of Mekong River Commission Council The 29th Meeting of the Mekong River Commission (MRC) Council was held in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau on November 24 under the chair of Vietnamese Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha.