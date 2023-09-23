Politics NA Chairman’s visit to open up new chapter in Vietnam-Bulgaria ties: Ambassador National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue’s official visit to Bulgaria from September 23-26 will open up a new chapter in the traditional friendship and fruitful cooperation between the two countries in general and the two parliaments in particular, Vietnamese Ambassador to Bulgaria Do Hoang Long has said.

Politics NA Chairman visits Bangladesh's Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd. National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue visited Bangladesh's Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd., which is cooperating with Vietnam in the fields of yarn imports and pharmaceuticals distribution, as part of his official visit to the South Asian country.