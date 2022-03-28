Politics Vietnam joins Australia’s Agriculture Visa Programme Australia on March 28 informed that it has signed with Vietnam the first bilateral Memorandum of Understanding under the Australian Agriculture Visa Programme.

Politics Vietnam values Cuba’s construction strength: minister Vietnam appreciates Cuba's prestige, experience, and strength in the field of construction, said Politburo member and Defence Minister General Phan Van Giang while receiving Cuban Minister of Construction René Antonio Mesa Villafana in Hanoi on March 28.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on March 28 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on March 28.

Politics Vietnam learns from int’l experience in building women, peace, security national action plan Experts shared international experience and proposed recommendations for Vietnam in the building and implementation of a national action plan to implement the Women, Peace and Security Agenda at a workshop on March 28.